STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Warm hues 

Fall fashion is taken pretty seriously in Bengaluru. Designers and fashion influencers give us a low-down on what’s trending this season 

Published: 09th November 2021 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The mornings are hazy, the nights are chilly and the days are pleasant. As winter approaches, it’s time to fluff up our sweaters and cardigans, and polish those knee-high boots. Although the winter in Bengaluru is not that harsh, compared to the northern parts of the country, fall fashion is taken pretty seriously here. Well, there’s no harm in adding a hint of glamour while we stay warm. 

Archana Puneeth, a designer who is known to experiment with an array of fabrics, has been looking forward to this season. “Every year, November was when my grandfather used to unpack his woollen gloves, mufflers and ushankas. Now, times have changed and the winter is getting shorter. I rearrange my closet with shawls, trench coats, blazers, sweaters, polo necks and boots. I keep a few pairs of gloves, balaclavas and warmers handy too,” she says.

Puneeth has tied up with weavers across the country for a collection which includes silhouettes of trench coats, long coats, shirts, shorts, skirts and pants, which are ideal for winters. “A great way to transition from fall to winter is dressing up your button shirts with warm but casual outwear. Scarves, casual sweaters and cardigans are perfect. Layering your favourite cozy knits atop or below your fancier evening wear will not only render them far more comfortable, but is also a much more versatile daytime option,” she says. 

If the aim is to turn heads this winter, go bold with colours. But unlike recent seasons where clashing shades had reigned supreme, it is all about keeping the look monosyllabic. For instance, accessorise a zesty lemon yellow blazer with a stack of rings and bracelets. Match a bag and shoes too, accordingly. One of the hottest colours this winter is ‘Kermit - The Frog’ green. Also, shirt dressing with layers is all the rage. “Get your favourite crisp white shirt and simply wear it beneath a dress.

Whether your dress is strapless, V-neck, round-neck or tight-bustier style worn around the waist, the layered collar will add a chic, formal dimension to an otherwise more relaxed silhouette,” says Puneeth.
Designer Asmita Marwa vouches for layering. Long jackets with ankle-length trousers and oversized boyfriend jackets are a thing now, she says. “As winter approaches, it is nice to bring out your boots and darker-coloured dresses. Try and layer your look as much as you can. Even if it is a t-shirt, boots, scarves or stoles, keep a synergy to the colour palette,” she says.

Marwa suggests to try indigo, navy blue and other shades of blue, but to avoid wearing contrasting colours. “Stick to one solid colour and mix them up. Try olives and blues this season. Long and short skirts with denims are always trending. Wear these with boots and sequence tops to look casual. Use chunky boots as well to make your outfit look even classier,” she recommends.

Fashion influencer-model Nilofer Haidry is all for trench coats. She loves wearing these with A-line skirts, stockings and pointed heels or boots. “You can also turn a scarf into a top and use a belt to hold it in place. That’s how I dress up. On colder days, I prefer a three-layered outfit which goes well with a coat and muffler. If you’re wearing a loose cardigan, team it up with something tighter and contrasting,” she says.
Since the winter in Bengaluru usually isn’t too cold, Haidry says a light woollen sweater, warm dresses and bodycon dresses should do the trick. Pair these with boots, riding jackets, a nice watch and
you will have a great look.

Ace the Look

A good pair of sneakers does it all

Boots can really take your entire outfit game to another level

Turtle necks with statement scarfs and an oversized jacket is an ensemble you should try this fall

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp