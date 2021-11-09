Warm hues 

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The mornings are hazy, the nights are chilly and the days are pleasant. As winter approaches, it’s time to fluff up our sweaters and cardigans, and polish those knee-high boots. Although the winter in Bengaluru is not that harsh, compared to the northern parts of the country, fall fashion is taken pretty seriously here. Well, there’s no harm in adding a hint of glamour while we stay warm.

Archana Puneeth, a designer who is known to experiment with an array of fabrics, has been looking forward to this season. “Every year, November was when my grandfather used to unpack his woollen gloves, mufflers and ushankas. Now, times have changed and the winter is getting shorter. I rearrange my closet with shawls, trench coats, blazers, sweaters, polo necks and boots. I keep a few pairs of gloves, balaclavas and warmers handy too,” she says.

Puneeth has tied up with weavers across the country for a collection which includes silhouettes of trench coats, long coats, shirts, shorts, skirts and pants, which are ideal for winters. “A great way to transition from fall to winter is dressing up your button shirts with warm but casual outwear. Scarves, casual sweaters and cardigans are perfect. Layering your favourite cozy knits atop or below your fancier evening wear will not only render them far more comfortable, but is also a much more versatile daytime option,” she says.

If the aim is to turn heads this winter, go bold with colours. But unlike recent seasons where clashing shades had reigned supreme, it is all about keeping the look monosyllabic. For instance, accessorise a zesty lemon yellow blazer with a stack of rings and bracelets. Match a bag and shoes too, accordingly. One of the hottest colours this winter is ‘Kermit - The Frog’ green. Also, shirt dressing with layers is all the rage. “Get your favourite crisp white shirt and simply wear it beneath a dress.

Whether your dress is strapless, V-neck, round-neck or tight-bustier style worn around the waist, the layered collar will add a chic, formal dimension to an otherwise more relaxed silhouette,” says Puneeth.

Designer Asmita Marwa vouches for layering. Long jackets with ankle-length trousers and oversized boyfriend jackets are a thing now, she says. “As winter approaches, it is nice to bring out your boots and darker-coloured dresses. Try and layer your look as much as you can. Even if it is a t-shirt, boots, scarves or stoles, keep a synergy to the colour palette,” she says.

Marwa suggests to try indigo, navy blue and other shades of blue, but to avoid wearing contrasting colours. “Stick to one solid colour and mix them up. Try olives and blues this season. Long and short skirts with denims are always trending. Wear these with boots and sequence tops to look casual. Use chunky boots as well to make your outfit look even classier,” she recommends.

Fashion influencer-model Nilofer Haidry is all for trench coats. She loves wearing these with A-line skirts, stockings and pointed heels or boots. “You can also turn a scarf into a top and use a belt to hold it in place. That’s how I dress up. On colder days, I prefer a three-layered outfit which goes well with a coat and muffler. If you’re wearing a loose cardigan, team it up with something tighter and contrasting,” she says.

Since the winter in Bengaluru usually isn’t too cold, Haidry says a light woollen sweater, warm dresses and bodycon dresses should do the trick. Pair these with boots, riding jackets, a nice watch and

you will have a great look.

Ace the Look

A good pair of sneakers does it all

Boots can really take your entire outfit game to another level

Turtle necks with statement scarfs and an oversized jacket is an ensemble you should try this fall