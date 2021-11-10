By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Leading artistes from the world will come together to be a part of a collaborative digital festival. The Museum of Art & Photography (MAP) Bengaluru, a private museum, which aims to make art and culture accessible to diverse audiences, is hosting Art is Life: SoundFrames from December 3 to 5.

The three-day digital festival is being held jointly with the Berklee College of Music, Boston. Art is Life: SoundFrames celebrates music and its power to bring people together. The digital programme will present over 25 events inspired by music, including concerts, performances, panel discussions, talks on films, educational workshops and exhibitions.

Featuring in the festival will be more than 65 artistes from around India and the world such as Ambi and Bindu Subramaniam of SubraMania, Grammy winner Ricky Kej, musical talents from IndianRaga, young Hindustani maestro Pandit Sanjeev Abhyankar and the Durbari Qawwals of Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya Dargah. Renowned performers from the Berklee College of Music will also perform.

This includes the Berklee Indian Ensemble and Women of the World, a collective of innovative musicians from across the globe. The two institutions also collaborate on Sounds of the City — a sonic public engagement where composers and producers make music inspired by the sounds of cities across India.

Songwriting, music therapy and vocals are just some of the workshops part of the programme. The festival also offers a range of educational and immersive workshops on music, some of them in partnership with the Indian Music Experience (IME). Kamini Sawhney, director of MAP said, “The three day online event is packed with a diverse line up with something for everyone, whether you are 8 or 80.”