STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

IISc working on increasing attention span

This research will benefit many companies, students etc make gains on focus, learning and attention.

Published: 11th November 2021 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

ndian Institute of Science

Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)

By Chetana Belagere 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A research group at the Centre for Neuroscience and the Department of Computer Science and Automation, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), are working to identify the reasons and mechanisms of attention in the human brain and see if through training, a person’s attention span increases to the desired level. 

This research will benefit many companies, students etc make gains on focus, learning and attention. It may also lead to a better understanding of the neural mechanisms of attention deficit in various cognitive disorders such as attention deficit disorder (ADD) and autism.

“Extensive research has revealed that paying attention produces diverse effects on individual neurons and neural populations in the brain. However, little is known about the mechanisms by which these effects emerge, and whether these are causally linked to behaviour.

“The research seeks to identify the causal role of specific brain regions and brain oscillations in attention,” said Dr Sridharan Devarajan, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Automation, and chief scientist of the research. He is among the 17 in the country to be granted the Swarnajayanthi fellowship by the Centre for this research.

Dr Sridharan says human attention is such that when there is an important  conversation between two individuals, even in a crowded area, the brain can pay attention to something important and ignore information that is not relevant. “How does it do that, is the general objective of the research,” he said. 
However, the scientists will delve a bit deeper by using slightly sophisticated brain machine interfaces to understand attention more deeply. 

Subjects will be trained to control brain activity or oscillations (shifts) in specific brain areas and check if such neuro feedback control affects attention behaviourally.  Once this is studied and achieved, the person can be given attention tasks. The research is said to most benefit those who have ADD, establishments/facilities dealing with such people and even healthy individuals.

“This mechanism can be used by normally healthy people too. They could absorb even better abilities to pay attention. In the West, there are certain medications or drugs which allow them to focus better and study. But the side-effects are not known. But technology like this will be much safer as there is no injecting any external substance going into the body,” he said.  

The study is expected to complete in the next two to three years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IISc
India Matters
RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)
Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines
Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Beware of threats that can derail India’s recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp