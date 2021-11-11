STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kadlekai Parishe on Nov 28

Kadlekai Parishe, a festival dedicated to the goodness and versatility of groundnuts, is likely to be held this year on November 28, after a gap of two years.

Published: 11th November 2021 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

groundnuts

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kadlekai Parishe, a festival dedicated to the goodness and versatility of groundnuts, is likely to be held this year on November 28, after a gap of two years. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the health department are finalising the last details.  

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Wednesday said that no additional restrictions will be imposed. “So far, no permission has been given. Once the organisers submit the proposal, permissions can be sorted out,” he added. 

Ravi Subramanya, Basavanagudi MLA, said, “Not just kadlekai, but even Avarekai Melas were not held. We will discuss all the issues before going ahead, as large crowd is expected at the event.” He added that they are also exploring options of holding the festival in the BBMP or government grounds.  

