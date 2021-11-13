126 Rohingyas currently live in Bengaluru

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state capital is presently ‘home’ to 126 Rohingyas, who eke out their livelihood by selling scrap, which they pick from the city’s garbage. Some of them work in small eateries, according to sources. They call themselves ‘Burma wale log’ (people from Burma, now Myanmar), but shudder at the thought of going back to the country. Here, they live in clusters in Amruthahalli and Sampigehalli in Northeast Bengaluru, sharing a neighbourhood with illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

Rohingyas are a floating population. They keep moving. In May, there were 178 Rohingyas in the city. Some of them moved to other cities. In September, there were 78 and now there are 126, said sources. Rohingyas, or boat people, carry the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) card, issued to them in New Delhi or Chennai. Sources, on condition of anonymity, said the case of Rohingyas is different from other foreigners found living in violation of their visa conditions.

“The latter can be identified and the process of deportation can be kickstarted through diplomatic channels, but it is not the same with Rohingyas. Where do we deport them? They have illegally crossed borders without a visa. It is difficult to ascertain whether they are from Bangladesh or Myanmar,” sources said. Besides the Rohingyas, hundreds of foreigners have been found living in the city in violation of visa rules. “In April, there were around 948 foreigners, who have long overstayed.

Some of them were found with visas that had expired a decade ago. Their first address of stay was Bengaluru City. Many such illegal foreigners have been involved in criminal activities and their bail conditions do not allow them to leave the country. They change cities and continue with their illegal activities,” said the sources.

“At present, there are 588 foreigners living in the city in violation of their visas. Of them, 28 are lodged in the detention centre at Nelamangala. The latter is under the supervision of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO),” added sources. “Only those foreigners whose deportation process has been initiated can be lodged at the detention centre,” they noted. Recently, the state government, in an affidavit before the Supreme Court, had undertaken to adhere to whatever order the court passes with reference to illegal immigrants.