Child’s play
It’s hard to get children to eat their food, but there are some dishes, like these, that they won’t be able to resist. This Children’s Day, try out some fun recipes you can make with your kids
Published: 13th November 2021 06:16 AM | Last Updated: 13th November 2021 06:16 AM | A+A A-
Chocolate pops
Recipe by Smitha Kalluraya, @smithakalluraya
Ingredients
- Chocolate cake 50 gm
- Condensed milk 1 - 2 tbsp
- Dark chocolate 50 gm
- Vegetable oil (one with a very mild flavour) 1 - 2 tsp
- Sprinkles to decorate
- Lollipop sticks / fruit sticks
Method
- Crumble the cake with your fingers such that it resembles coarse bread crumbs.
- Add condensed milk to the crumbs. Mix it using your hands. Check if you are able to form a ball.
- Divide the dough into small balls. Smoothen the surface by greasing your hands.
- Cover and refrigerate for about 1-3 hours.
- When it’s time to take out the cake balls from the fridge, begin preparing the coating. Before you start melting chocolates, keep the ingredients handy - sprinkles, stick, chocolate etc.
- Melt dark chocolate, add oil, mix and bring to dropping consistency. This will be the coating of cake pops.
- Prick a stick to the cake pops, dip them into melted chocolate, decorate with sprinkles and allow the chocolate to dry.
- Once set, enjoy cake pops.
Besan Ki Sabzi
Recipe by Poorva Shrotriya Thakkar, @poorvashrotriya
Ingredients
For the outer covering
- Gram flour 1 cup
- Salt as per taste
- Turmeric powder 1 tsp
- Red chili powder 1 tsp
- Whole spices powder 1/2 tsp
- Oil 2 tbsp
- Onion 1
For gravy
- Oil 2 tbsp
- Onion 1 chopped
- Ginger garlic paste 1 tbsp
- Tomato paste 1/2 cup
- Curd 1/4 cup
- Turmeric powder 1 tsp
- Red chilli powder 1 tbsp
- Coriander powder 1 tbsp
- Whole spices powder 1 tsp
- Salt as per taste
Method
- Mix all ingredients given for the outer covering.
- Make a soft dough using water.
- Heat water in a vessel.
- Make round-shaped balls of the dough.
- When water boils, add it and boil for 10 minutes.
- Remove the balls from the water. Let it cool.
- Cut it into small shapes. Keep aside.
- Heat oil in a wok for gravy
- Add onion and fry till red.
- Add ginger-garlic paste and fry till raw smell goes.
- Add tomato paste and curd, fry till oil leaves. Add all spices and fry for 1 minute more.
- Add 1 glass of water for gravy.
- Boil it for 5 minutes on a high flame.
- Add chopped balls in gravy.
- Cook for 5 min on low flame.
- Turn off the flame and garnish with coriander leaves.
- Serve with roti or rice.
Mug Cake
Recipe by Monisha Bhatia, @achetobakes
Ingredients
- Maida 3 tbsp
- Baking powder 1/4 tsp
- Granulated sugar 3 tbsp
- Cocoa powder 2 tbsp
- Melted butter 3 tbsp
- Milk 3 tbsp
- Chocolate chips 3 tsp
- Vanilla essence 1/4 tsp
Method
- In a mug, add all-purpose flour/maida, baking powder, sugar and cocoa powder and give it a quick mix.
- To the same mixture, add melted butter, milk, vanilla extract, and some chocolate chips for a rich indulgence and mix until everything is well combined.
- Bake the cake for about 1 minute and 20 seconds in a microwave.
- Wait for it to cool down and enjoy.