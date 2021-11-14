11 wards in Bengaluru never held meetings

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 11 wards in the city have never held ward committee meetings, according to survey conducted by Janaagraha which was released at the virtual ward committee workshop on Saturday. Over 400 residents and nodal officers participated in the workshop to discuss what needs to be done to improve their wards.

They also deliberated on effectively utilising the Rs 60 lakh allotted to ward committees. Thulasi Maddineni, Special Commissioner (Finance), BBMP, said Rs 60 lakh allotted to each ward is only a beginning. “If we see success, we can definitely increase the funds in future. The amount has been allotted for three major works – fixing potholes, borewells and improving footpaths,” she added.