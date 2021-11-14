STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
11 wards in Bengaluru never held meetings

As many as 11 wards in the city have never held ward committee meetings, according to survey conducted by Janaagraha which was released at the virtual ward committee workshop on Saturday.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike

BBMP office (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

They also deliberated on effectively utilising the Rs 60 lakh allotted to ward committees. Thulasi Maddineni, Special Commissioner (Finance), BBMP, said Rs 60 lakh allotted to each ward is only a beginning. “If we see success, we can definitely increase the funds in future. The amount has been allotted for three major works – fixing potholes, borewells and improving footpaths,” she added. 

