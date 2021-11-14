Bengaluru: Businessman hacked to death in broad daylight

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old garment businessman was hacked to death in broad daylight by a gang on Nagawara road in Hennur on Saturday. Police suspect old rivalry to be the reason behind the killing.

The gang chased the victim Sridhar in a car and later attacked him with lethal weapons. According to the police, Sridhar, a resident of RS Palya, was on his way to meet his friend in his car.

The gang followed him and Sridhar noticed it. He parked his car and tried to escape on the ring road. But the gang chased him and attacked him and fled the scene. Passersby alerted the Hennur police who shifted the body to a hospital for post-mortem. Police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by Sridhar’s wife Sujatha. Police have obtained the CCTV camera footage and hunt is on to nab the culprits.