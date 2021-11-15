722 screened for diabetes and hypertension by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 700 people were screened for diabetes and hypertension by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Sunday. The screenings were done as a part of the World Diabetes Day, where free screening camps were set up at various locations in Bengaluru east and south.

Camps were set up at Lalbagh, Siddapura, and Vasanthnagar in Bengaluru south. Meanwhile, at Bengaluru east, there were four camps set up around Cubbon Park. A total of 722 people were screened for diabetes and hypertension at the camps, with 465 peoples screened at Bengaluru south and 257 screened at Bengaluru east.

The screening was a success in terms of awareness. A total of 161 people were detected to have diabetes, with 90 of the cases being newly detected. The total cases for hypertension detected were 135, with 27 people being newly diagnosed with the condition.

Diabetes and hypertension are often interlinked, with the latter being more prevalent in people afflicted with diabetes. Both conditions increase the likelihood of the other occurring in a person. This year’s theme for World Diabetes Day was ‘Access to Diabetes Care’, with the aim of the campaign to spread awareness on the rise of diabetes throughout the world. The screenings were aimed to promote awareness.