STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

722 screened for diabetes and hypertension by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike

Camps were set up at Lalbagh, Siddapura, and Vasanthnagar in Bengaluru south. Meanwhile, at Bengaluru east, there were four camps set up around Cubbon Park.

Published: 15th November 2021 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers take out a rally on ‘World Diabetes Day’ at Vasanthnagar UPHC on Sunday. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

Health workers take out a rally on ‘World Diabetes Day’ at Vasanthnagar UPHC on Sunday. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 700 people were screened for diabetes and hypertension by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Sunday. The screenings were done as a part of the World Diabetes Day, where free screening camps were set up at various locations in Bengaluru east and south.

Camps were set up at Lalbagh, Siddapura, and Vasanthnagar in Bengaluru south. Meanwhile, at Bengaluru east, there were four camps set up around Cubbon Park. A total of 722 people were screened for diabetes and hypertension at the camps, with 465 peoples screened at Bengaluru south and 257 screened at Bengaluru east. 

The screening was a success in terms of awareness. A total of 161 people were detected to have diabetes, with 90 of the cases being newly detected. The total cases for hypertension detected were 135, with 27 people being newly diagnosed with the condition.

Diabetes and hypertension are often interlinked, with the latter being more prevalent in people afflicted with diabetes. Both conditions increase the likelihood of the other occurring in a person. This year’s theme for World Diabetes Day was ‘Access to Diabetes Care’, with the aim of the campaign to spread awareness on the rise of diabetes throughout the world. The screenings were aimed to promote awareness.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DIABETIC Hypertension Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp