Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research gets new 350-bed cardiac block  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: From November 17, patients will have access to a new 350-bed cardiac hospital on the campus of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research donated by Infosys Foundation. The total project cost funded by the foundation, under the leadership of Sudha Murty, is Rs 103 crore.

“It is the only government institution to have 15 cardiac cath labs under one umbrella. It is further equipped to handle the increasing caseload each day for cardiac emergencies and elective cardiac care,” said Dr CN Manjunath, Jayadeva director.

The facilities include two operation theatres, one hybrid operation theatre, 100 ICCU beds and 250 general ward beds. Presently, the bed strength at Jayadeva hospital and its branches is 1,450 which will now increase to 1,800, making the institute the largest heart care destination in India, a press statement read. “The new facility will be a great relief as the patient load has been increasing by the day overcrowding the hospital,” he said.