STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Azim Premji University launches archive of old schoolbooks

The physical resources can be searched through an open access public catalogue.

Published: 16th November 2021 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

library, books

Image for representation

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Azim Premji University on Monday launched its schoolbooks archive, a physical and digital collection of 5,724 items, schoolbooks and related documents, dating as far back as 1819, from various regions of South Asia.

“A lot of focus has been given to the fact that it’s an online, open-access, curated, digital archive,” said Reshmi Mitra from the Knowledge Resource Centre, APU, adding, “It is a bit of both physical and digital archive.” The portal allows one to browse the archive on the basis of various filters such as language, educational level, country, state and date of publication, among others. It can be accessed at https://schoolbooksarchive.azimpremjiuniversity.edu.in/ 

The archive covers books in all languages and all school subjects that have been written and/or published in the Indian Subcontinent -- India and neighbouring South Asian countries are our focus, said Mitra, adding that it does not mean that they are blind to the need to also include school books that are used in countries with a heavy emphasis on public education.

The physical resources can be searched through an open access public catalogue. These resources are held in the APU library and also in 200 libraries in teaching learning centres across seven states in India - both at the district and block level. It is also to ensure that resources penetrate as well as are gathered from these regions, including small towns, she added.

Partner organisations with APU, for instance Ekalavya in Madhya Pradesh, continue to have physical copies in their libraries, while the digitised version is available on APU’s portal. Talking about the archive, Anurag Behar, CEO, Azim Premji Foundation and Vice-Chancellor, Azim Premji University, said, “Whether it is history or sciences. What’s happening with textbooks around the country and in different states is that they need a certain anchor in the historical trajectory of how schoolbooks have progressed, and this archive will serve that purpose well.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Azim Premji University
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp