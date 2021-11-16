Biocon launches outreach to help diabetic children

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based Biocon Biologics Ltd has launched a new diabetes outreach initiative in collaboration with the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI). They are launching a Comprehensive Care Program, BRIDGE-1, which will identify and train around 400 physicians in different districts across the country.

Biocon will enable these professionals with a free supply of its insulin to help over 1,000 children with Type 1 diabetes from the marginalised communities, who otherwise cannot afford this therapy. The RSSDI teams will develop the training material as well as train the physicians.

Biocon executive chair Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said, “As a part of the centenary celebrations of the discovery of insulin, Biocon Biologics has expanded its universal access programme to address the needs of young people with Type-1 diabetes in India in collaboration with RSSDI. Through our various access initiatives, Biocon Biologics is committed to enabling affordability, accessibility and availability of our insulins to the most under-served and vulnerable sections of the diabetes population in India.”