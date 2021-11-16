STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Biocon launches outreach to help diabetic children

Bengaluru-based Biocon Biologics Ltd has launched a new diabetes outreach initiative in collaboration with the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI).

Published: 16th November 2021 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Diabetes

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based Biocon Biologics Ltd has launched a new diabetes outreach initiative in collaboration with the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI). They are launching a Comprehensive Care Program, BRIDGE-1, which will identify and train around 400 physicians in different districts across the country. 

Biocon will enable these professionals with a free supply of its insulin to help over 1,000 children with Type 1 diabetes from the marginalised communities, who otherwise cannot afford this therapy. The RSSDI teams will develop the training material as well as train the physicians.

Biocon executive chair Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said, “As a part of the centenary celebrations of the discovery of insulin, Biocon Biologics has expanded its universal access programme to address the needs of young people with Type-1 diabetes in India in collaboration with RSSDI. Through our various access initiatives, Biocon Biologics is committed to enabling affordability, accessibility and availability of our insulins to the most under-served and vulnerable sections of the diabetes population in India.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biocon
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp