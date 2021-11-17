'IT, BT do your duty, you’ll become mighty': VP Naidu's mantra at Bengaluru Tech Summit

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday called on global technology developers to share their ideas, experiences and success stories and live by the philosophy of India to create knowledge and wealth for the betterment of society and the globe.

He was giving the inaugural address at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021, where he stressed, "The summit should focus more on agriculture which forms the basic structure of society in the country and the globe and is facing challenges."

He urged technology developers to come out with ideas which bring happiness by changing the lives of people. "Knowledge, research, development, technology, IT, BT should be for the happiness of the people. IT, BT do your duty, you'll become mighty,” he said.

"With climate change, we are facing a lot of new challenges. We have seen how the world is troubled by the pandemic,” he said, urging technologists to understand the deficiencies and come out with new ideas and innovations.

Australian PM Scott Morrison announced at the inauguration of the Bengaluru Tech Summit that Australia is seeking to establish a new Consulate General in Bengaluru. He said that the two countries were already collaborating on the mining and processing of critical minerals – like cobalt and lithium and rare earth elements – that are vital to clean energy technologies and have military applications.

"We’re also cooperating on space science, technology, and research – and Australia is proud to be supporting India’s inspirational Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission," he added, saying the two countries were working towards a low-emissions technology partnership, which will see them combine efforts on hydrogen and ultra-low-cost solar.

The two countries are also working with the United States and Japan through the Quad Leaders Dialogue.

“Technology isn’t developed in a vacuum. It reflects the values of the societies that create it and use it – in particular how we use it. So Australia is working with like-minded countries, liberal democracies in particular, to ensure global technology rules and norms reflect those values – liberal democratic values,” he added.

At the inauguration of the Bengaluru Tech Summit which was attended by 10,000 people online and several others offline, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai urged global leaders to be a part of the state's growth story, ensuring that Karnataka and Bengaluru fly high. He likened technology to Saraswati and Bengaluru to her vehicle Hamsa.