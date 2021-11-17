STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Namma Metro trains to run till 11.30 pm from Thursday

“The last train departure from terminal stations, Nagasandra, Silk Institute, Kengeri and Baiyappanahalli stations, will be 11 pm on all days,” it said. 

Published: 17th November 2021 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Namma Metro has ferried a total of 41,51,45,053 commuters till September this year. The Dasara weekend helped it touch its highest ever ridership of 4,64,649 on October | Express

Representational image | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Offering a big relief to Metro commuters, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has announced extension of the operational timings of its trains to 11.30 pm from Thursday, an extra 90 minutes from the present timing. 

The present start time of 6 am has been retained, but deferred by an hour on Sundays alone. According to an official release, the last Metro train service from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Interchange Metro station towards all directions will be 11.30 pm. 

“The last train departure from terminal stations, Nagasandra, Silk Institute, Kengeri and Baiyappanahalli stations, will be 11 pm on all days,” it said. The departure of the first train from the terminal stations will be at 6 am from Monday to Saturday and 7 am on Sundays, the release added.  Before the pandemic struck, Metro trains used to operate from 5 am to midnight with operations on Sunday alone starting at 8 am. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangalore Metro Namma Metro
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp