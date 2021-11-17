Namma Metro trains to run till 11.30 pm from Thursday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Offering a big relief to Metro commuters, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has announced extension of the operational timings of its trains to 11.30 pm from Thursday, an extra 90 minutes from the present timing.

The present start time of 6 am has been retained, but deferred by an hour on Sundays alone. According to an official release, the last Metro train service from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Interchange Metro station towards all directions will be 11.30 pm.

“The last train departure from terminal stations, Nagasandra, Silk Institute, Kengeri and Baiyappanahalli stations, will be 11 pm on all days,” it said. The departure of the first train from the terminal stations will be at 6 am from Monday to Saturday and 7 am on Sundays, the release added. Before the pandemic struck, Metro trains used to operate from 5 am to midnight with operations on Sunday alone starting at 8 am.