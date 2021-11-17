Strength & Sensitivity

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Author Bhanumathi Narasimhan in her book Sita: A Tale of Ancient Love, (Rs 399, Penguin Random House) writes about Hindu goddess Sita as a true feminine spirit, who is defined by both her strength and gentleness. In a conversation with ex-Miss Universe and actor, Lara Dutta, recently, the author discussed how the character of Sita is still relevant in today’s world. Excerpts from the interview:

We lead a fast-paced life while Sita practised slow living. How can one inculcate mindfulness in these times?

We are always in a hurry. When we get caught up in emotions or judgement, we can’t relax. When we are in a pleasant state of mind, we can appreciate small things. No doubt, we have to dream big or expand our horizons but we need to learn how to be inclusive. In the case of Sita, even if she was in Ashoka Vatika, her mind was still in the present moment and she tried to keep it pleasant because she knew that was the strength that was needed at that time. This pandemic, in a way, also taught us to slow down and appreciate the smaller things of life.



In this book, Sita and her mother Sunaina share a special bond. What are qualities that mothers can imbibe from Sunaina?

Sunaina always had enormous faith in her daughter. For every mother, their child is the best. Sunaina always gave that faith to Sita that she could confide in her. Sometimes in the name of security, we make the environment strict for our children. So, it is very important for mothers to know that along with security, they need to give space to their children. Also, it’s important for the mother to understand their child’s points of view without belittling them. The book highlights the daily rituals that Sita used to follow.

How important is it for one to have a daily routine?

The primary objective of a routine, like meditation and yoga, is to make the mind strong. Even in the best of times, one is bound to feel down. These techniques help in dealing with these situations. In the case of Sita, she was in a situation where she was surrounded by negativity, but her daily practises helped her deal with the situation better. Janaka, Sita’s father, says he does his duties out of a sense of responsibility, but is dispassionate about them at the same time.

How does dispassion and responsibility go together?

Let me explain with an example. If you are climbing a staircase to reach the top, you have to let go of the steps that you are currently on so that you move forward. It does not matter how beautiful those stairs are. That letting go is what dispassion is. So, to take up higher responsibilities, he had to let go of a few things.

