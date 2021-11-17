STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

TN forest dept helping Bengaluru cops nab poachers of star tortoises

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department is assisting the Bengaluru city police teams in unearthing a racket involved in the smuggling of star tortoises and arresting poachers.

Published: 17th November 2021 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Rescued star tortoises in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Tamil Nadu Forest Department is assisting the Bengaluru city police teams in unearthing a racket involved in the smuggling of star tortoises and arresting poachers. The Kalasipalya police late on Monday night rescued 401 star tortoises that were found dumped in two bags at a bus station. Hamad Meera (51) alias Wahab Hout, a resident of Tamil Nadu, was arrested. During the interrogation, he revealed that his handler was Kumar, whose mobile phone was traced to Tami Nadu.

This is the second seizure of star tortoises in the city in three days. On Saturday too, the police had found two bags with tortoises at the KR Market bus stand. The Karnataka Forest Department officials suspect that the two cases could be linked as the modus operandi seems to be the same.

Sources said, “Those smuggling tortoises book tickets at the last minute and board buses in a hurry. They carry worn out bags so as not to draw attention. As such incidents have recurred, tour operators have become alert and check such passengers. On Saturday too, it was a tour operator who asked the passenger to open the bags. Sometimes passengers escape, but this time one was nabbed.”

Forest officials, who have taken the tortoises to Bannerghatta Rescue Centre for treatment and rehabilitation, said that if they had not been rescued immediately, nearly half of them would have died because of the way they were stacked. Of the 401 tortoises, 380 have survived.

“Poachers carry a large number of animals in small containers, endangering the lives of these creatures. Poachers work with the assumption that only 50 per cent of animals survive. Since there is a price for dead wildlife too, there is very little to lose for them,” they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu poachers Bengaluru
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp