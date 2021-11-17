STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Up for grabs

MF Husain, Amrita Sher-Gil, SH Raza... this upcoming ‘Collectors Choice Auction’ features rare masterpieces by leading Indian modernists

Published: 17th November 2021 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While works by the members of the Progressive Artists Group remain highly sought-after, collectors are also looking to diversify their collections with significant works by other celebrated names across the spectrum of Modern Indian art. Auction platform AstaGuru’s upcoming catalogue will present bidders a chance to acquire masterpieces and rare compositions. The auction will include a broad range of 160 lots by eminent names in the modern Indian landscape such as Amrita Sher-Gil, M F Husain, F N Souza, Ram Kumar, V S Gaitonde, 

MF Husain 

S H Raza, Krishen Khanna, Sakti Burman, Jehangir Sabavala, Anjolie Ela Menon, G R Santosh, Biren De, T Vaikuntam, Ganesh Pyne, Nasreen Mohamedi, Sunil Das, K K Hebbar, Bikash Bhattacharjee, and many more. The bidding for all artworks will commence at Rs 20,000.

Commenting on the auction, Sneha Gautam, vice president- client relations, AstaGuru, said, “The auction offers several rare gems stretching the gamut of Indian modernism  from M F Husain’s - Homage to C V Raman - an abstract series celebrating the renowned Indian physicist, to Anjolie Ela Menon’s inimitable take on Pieta – a subject touched upon by artists over centuries.”

Leading the sale is lot 156, S H Raza’s, Bindu, an acrylic on canvas work from 1982, an image that has become highly synonymous with modern Indian art. Estimated between Rs 80 lakh – Rs 1 crore (US$ 1,11,111 – 1,38,889), the presented lot has related connotations in Indian philosophy of being the point of all creation; the source of space, cosmos, time and consciousness. 

The auction includes several key works by one of India’s most celebrated and prolific colourists, M F Husain. The works that are part of this curation offer bidders a comprehensive view of the mastery of the artist, and his desire to dabble with a range of styles, techniques, and themes. Lot 148, Family, an acrylic on canvas is larger-than-life portrait of a family by Husain. What makes this artwork extremely rare, is the fact that the artist has included himself in the composition. The catalogue also documents an image of the artist next to the unfinished piece while he was still working on it and is estimated at Rs 80 lakh – Rs 1 crore (US$ 1,11,111 – 1,38,889).

Another important work is lot 160, a set of two abstract works titled ‘Homage to C V Raman’, circa 1987, estimated between Rs 10 - Rs 15 lakh (US$ 13,889 – 20,833). In these canvases, Husain takes a detour from the figurative paintings he is known for, and pays homage to Indian physicist C V Raman, known for his ground-breaking work in the field of Physics, with ‘the Raman effect’, and the first Asian to win the prestigious Nobel prize in the field of science. AstaGuru’s upcoming Modern Indian Art- ‘Collectors Choice’ online auction will be held on November 20 and 21.
Details: astaguru.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp