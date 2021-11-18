STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021: Infosys bags ‘IT Ratna of Karnataka’ award

It major Infosys has bagged the ‘IT Ratna of Karnataka’ award for the company’s outstanding performance in IT exports in the above Rs 10,000 crore category.

IT and BT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan (left) oversees prepartions for the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021 on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT major Infosys has bagged the ‘IT Ratna of Karnataka’ award for the company’s outstanding performance in IT exports in the above Rs 10,000 crore category. Apart from this award, 20 other companies, including Wipro, Mindtree and TCS, were awarded ‘IT Pride of Karnataka’ award given by STPI (Software Technology Parks of India) and the Karnataka State Government, as part of the Bengaluru Tech Summit that began  in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Chimera Technologies Co-founder and CEO Padma Duraiswamy bagged the ‘Woman Entrepreneur of the Year-IT’ award  and the ‘High Growth in Exports- IT/ITES’ award (exports greater than Rs 1000 crore and up to Rs 2000 crore) was bagged by Standard Chartered Global Business Services.

