STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Govt notifies amended Municipal Act

The gazette notification on amending Section 299 of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976, was published on Wednesday.

Published: 18th November 2021 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Legislative Council not in session, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday signed off on amendments to the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976, giving more powers to BBMP Commissioner. With this, the chief can grant permissions for site plans and approve sanction plan.

The gazette notification on amending Section 299 of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976, was published on Wednesday. The ordinance will be called the Karnataka Municipal Corporations and Certain Other Law (Amendment Ordinance, 2021).

According to the notification, the Commissioner will grant permission to execute work with site plan, ground plan, elevations and sections of the building as per zoning regulations or building by-laws. The commissioner can also refuse to grant licences as per Section 303. He can also sanction, approve or grant commencement certificate and completion certificate as per the guidance value fixed by the Stamps and Registration Department.

The notification also states that the BBMP has the power to exempt or levy fee or reduce or change the levied fee in areas falling under its limits. It also states that no court shall enforce any decree or order directing refund of any such fee. 

A senior BBMP official explained, “The need for making a special mention in the Act arose after some activists and citizens had approached the HC questioning where it was mentioned in the Municipal Act and on what basis was the BBMP collecting taxes and fee.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp