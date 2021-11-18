STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Holiday announced for schools in Bengaluru amidst incessant rains; more districts may follow in Karnataka

While Davangere has not yet declared a holiday, Chitradurga has decided to take a decision tomorrow based on the situation.

Published: 18th November 2021 10:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 10:41 PM   |  A+A-

classroom, school, teachers

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath declared holiday on Friday for all schools across the city due to incessant rains. Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Education Department on Thursday directed the District administrations to decide on declaring holiday to schools and colleges.

In a circular to all the Deputy Commissioners, Dr Vishal R, Commissioner, Department of Public Instructions, directed the officials to decide on declaring holiday keeping in mind the local condition. 

In several districts, there is continuous rain from the last few days causing inconvenience to students. Several flooded roads have made it impossible for few students to reach schools. “DCs can declare holiday subject to the condition that schools can hold classes some other day to make up for the losses of academic activities," the circular said.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, several schools have decided to conduct online classes instead of offline. According to officials, DCs will decide whether schools need to continue to be closed even on Saturday or not depending on the situation.

While Davangere has not yet declared a holiday, Chitradurga has decided to take a decision tomorrow based on the situation. Meanwhile, the district administration in Kolar and Chikkaballapura have already declared holiday for schools. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Bengaluru rains schools holiday
India Matters
Rains cause spike in diarrhoea cases among Chennaiites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
PM Modi orders repeal of farm laws ahead of polls in 5 states
Srishti’s parents
Coal India’s Rs 16-crore help for miner’s kid with rare genetic disease
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Google launches new feature in Search

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp