Holiday announced for schools in Bengaluru amidst incessant rains; more districts may follow in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath declared holiday on Friday for all schools across the city due to incessant rains. Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Education Department on Thursday directed the District administrations to decide on declaring holiday to schools and colleges.

In a circular to all the Deputy Commissioners, Dr Vishal R, Commissioner, Department of Public Instructions, directed the officials to decide on declaring holiday keeping in mind the local condition.

In several districts, there is continuous rain from the last few days causing inconvenience to students. Several flooded roads have made it impossible for few students to reach schools. “DCs can declare holiday subject to the condition that schools can hold classes some other day to make up for the losses of academic activities," the circular said.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, several schools have decided to conduct online classes instead of offline. According to officials, DCs will decide whether schools need to continue to be closed even on Saturday or not depending on the situation.

While Davangere has not yet declared a holiday, Chitradurga has decided to take a decision tomorrow based on the situation. Meanwhile, the district administration in Kolar and Chikkaballapura have already declared holiday for schools.