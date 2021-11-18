Namma Metro’s airport line work to start in three months

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The work on the much-sought-after Namma Metro line to the Kempegowda International Airport will start in three months, and the civil works contract has been bagged by Hyderabad-based NCC Ltd (previously known as Nagarjuna Construction Company Limited). The stretch will meet the December 2024 deadline, said Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) Managing Director Anjum Parwez.

Parwez said, “We handed over the Letter of Agreement to NCC Ltd today (Wednesday). The Phase-2B line is divided into three packages, all of which have been awarded to NCC.” The total contract, which runs to nearly Rs 2,200 crore, involves the construction of 38.44-km elevated line from KR Puram to Kempegowda International Airport (Blue Line). The opening of tenders had been postponed several times over the last one-and-a-half years due to Covid and other reasons.

The Union Cabinet on April 20, 2021 approved this line along with the Outer Ring Road Line at a total cost of Rs 14,788 crore. Five companies had qualified in the technical bids which were opened in June 2021. When the financial bids were opened on September 14 this year, NCC had emerged as the lowest bidder. The consent of Asian Development Bank, which is funding the line, was awaited.

NCC has done the civil works for BMRCL for the Phase-II line from Yelachenhalli to Silk Institute that was inaugurated on January 15, 2021. General Manager of Land Acquisitions Department, BMRCL, MS Channappagoudar said that nearly 10 per cent of required land is yet to be acquired for the line.

Tree cutting, translocation pending: Official

“We need around five acres near Shettygere depot near the Airport Trumpet, which is government land but is disputed by a family, and 2 acres at Hebbal from BMTC and bits and patches along the stretch. We have so far acquired 2,91,470 square metres of land out of the 3,13,367 sqm required,” he said. Parwez also said tree cutting and translocation works are still pending in some portions on the line.

The three packages in the line are: 11 km stretch covering Beniganahalli, Horamavu, HRBR Layout, Kalyan Nagar, HBR Layout, Nagawara, Veeranapalya and Kempapura stations plus connectivity to Baiyappayanahalli; 11.67 km-line covering Hebbal, Kodigehalli, Jakkur Cross, Yelahanka, and Bagalur cross plus a 250 metre pocket track and 15 km line covering Bettahalasuru and Doddajala stations. The last two stations at Airport City and KIA Terminal would be built by BMRCL at a cost of Rs 800 crore within the airport premises and Bangalore International Airport Ltd would reimburse it, an official said.

Getting on Track

Total contract runs to nearly Rs 2,200 cr

Involves construction of the 38.44-km elevated line from KR Puram to KIA (Blue Line)

Will cover 15 out of 17 stations