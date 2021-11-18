Vice President Venkaiah Naidu calls for tech focus on farm sector

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Calling on global technology developers to share ideas, experiences, success stories and to care and live by the philosophy of India towards creating knowledge and wealth for the betterment of society, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday came out with another of his trademark one-liners saying, “IT, BT do your duty, you’ll become mighty.”

Delivering the inaugural address at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021, he stressed, “The summit should focus more on agriculture, which is the basic structure of the country and the globe, and is facing challenges.” He urged technology developers to come out with ideas which can change people’s lives and bring happiness. “Knowledge, research, development, technology, IT, BT should be for the happiness of the people,” he said.

“With climate change, a lot of new challenges are coming up. We have seen with the pandemic how the world is troubled,” he said, urging technologists to understand deficiencies, take lessons from that and come out with new ideas and innovations.

At the inaugural event, which was attended by 10,000 online delegates and several others offline, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai welcomed global leaders to be a part of the state’s ecosystem and become a leader while also taking Karnataka and Bengaluru ahead. He likened technology to Goddess Saraswathi and Bengaluru to her mount, the swan. “We have to take the swan (Bengaluru) to Kailash Manasarovar, the abode of Lord Shiva, the greatest creator and innovator,” he said.

QUAD POTENTIAL

Australian PM Scott Morrison said India and Australia are also working with the USA and Japan Quad Leaders Dialogue, and described the alliance as “four like-minded democracies coming together, from our region, to show we can make a positive difference in addressing our region’s biggest challenges”. “We are working to bolster supply chain security, advance the deployment of secure 5G and beyond-5G networks, to combat cyber threats, and secure our infrastructure, and much more. You know, and I know, that technology isn’t developed in a vacuum.”