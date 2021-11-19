After stir, II PU exams now will be held in Dec

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The II PUC mid-term examinations on the lines of board exams will now be held in December, instead of November 29. Yielding to protests by students, the department of Pre-University Education has revised the II PUC mid-term and I PU examinations, now to be between December 9 and 23.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said that after discussion with officials, they decided to postpone the exam to December. “Both I and II PU exams will be held simultaneously,” he added.

On Wednesday, the All India Democratic Student Association (AIDSO) members and hundreds of II PU students had staged a protest across the Karnataka demanding that the department withdraw the decision.

Meanwhile, the department has dropped the idea of conducting randomised evaluation at the district level.