After stir, II PU exams now will be held in Dec

The II PUC mid-term examinations on the lines of board exams will now be held in December, instead of November 29.

Published: 19th November 2021 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The II PUC mid-term examinations on the lines of board exams will now be held in December, instead of November 29. Yielding to protests by students, the department of Pre-University Education has revised the II PUC mid-term and I PU examinations, now to be between December 9 and 23.  

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said that after discussion with officials, they decided to postpone the exam to December. “Both I and II PU exams will be held simultaneously,” he added.

On Wednesday, the All India Democratic Student Association (AIDSO) members and hundreds of II PU students had  staged a protest across the Karnataka demanding that the department withdraw the decision.
Meanwhile, the department has dropped the idea of conducting randomised evaluation at the district level. 

