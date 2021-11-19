AI should seep into public systems: Expert

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Citing the example of the latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) application to make delivery of justice more efficient in India, a leading Indian tech expert has stressed the need to devise ways of introducing AI capabilities in existing public systems.

Being on the Supreme Court committee for AI, Vivek Raghavan, Chief Product Manager and Biometric Architect of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), said he is involved in the open source effort in using AI and data from the judicial system to create a more efficient system of justice delivery.

India must become global AI leader, says expert

Speak ing at the Bengaluru Tech Summit-2021 on Thursday on ‘AI for growth, evolution and transformation of India’, Raghavan said, “There has to be a plus-one thinking — how do I make a small change in the system that leverages some of the AI capabilities and works with what exists today, especially public systems which actually have to transform over time?”

With the government having lots of data, and existing systems in place for services, integrating AI to make it better has been a challenge. To make it better through intervention of AI, Raghavan said one of the challenges is to build AI capabilities into existing public systems.

“With ‘Open Nyay’ (the AI application for judicial system), we are trying to create benchmarks for different kinds of AI applications using data that comes from the Indian legal system. If the benchmarks are well-defined and the data sets exist, then the research happens. As someone who is a proponent of open data in these things, we want to create some of these world-class benchmarks of problem statements here. We want the world to solve our problems — that’s the intent of this,” Raghavan said, stressing on how this has been a move towards a more efficient system of delivering justice.

Raghavan, who was part of the team which is building a system that translates judicial orders and judgments into different languages, suggested that an initiative is under way to create world-class benchmarks for problem statements, towards using AI data that comes out of the legal system.

NT Arunkumar, MD and Country Head and Head of Innovation, Telstra India, said, “AI is more than technology, it is a way of life. Hence, the country needs to shift from being a service provider to becoming a global leader in the industry, a goal worth working towards.”

Meanwhile, other panelists, Ananth Krishnan, Executive VP and Chief Technology Officer, TCS and Prof S Sadagopan , former Director of IIITB, said a cross-disciplinary approach needs to be adopted for defining ethical boundaries while working with AI.

$10-15 bn

is the projection of digi payments tech of the global GDP, translating to 3-4% of India’s GDP, says

N T Arunkumar, MD and Country Head, Telstra India