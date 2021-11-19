STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru Tech Summit: Successful women startup entrepreneurs recall their struggles

Tanushree Nagori said if investors and the entire community make you feel welcome and that you haven't done something wrong by being married or having a child, it can be a breeze

Published: 19th November 2021 09:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 09:04 PM   |  A+A-

Youtube screengrab of Bengaluru tech summit

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the final day of the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021 on Friday, female technopreneurs running successful startups spelled out challenges that come with being a woman entrepreneur whose number of hours at work far exceeds a female counterpart with a 9 to 5 job.

Shivani Poddar, co-founder and CEO of Faballey and Indya online fashion stores, revealed that she was apprehensive about telling her board she was pregnant for six months, till they could see it.

Resonating with the same apprehension, Tanushree Nagori, co-founder of Doubtnut, said that she had called one investor three months after having conceived, and he said why are you sounding apologetic. "It gave me so much confidence when he continued that you're not just building the company for three or four years alone but your life for 10 years -- you can't not have a personal life because you're building a company," she said.

She added that if investors and the entire community make you feel welcome and that you haven't done something wrong by being married or having a child, it can be a breeze. "It's that confidence you need."

Tanushree Jain, founder and director of Nushaura, which teaches rural women artisans in Rajasthan on the end to end product development cycle, recalled her journey, "For a woman in a patriarchal society in Rajasthan is another ball game. When I meet relatives, I tell them enthusiastically what I do and they ask when are you getting married."

For Vanya Chandel, founder of Forfurs that produces premium dog gear, her family was supportive but her bubble broke when she was back in Kanpur, where not many women start their own business, and she had to hire people for work. "They wouldn’t agree to be hired because they thought I will marry and business would be shut," she recalled.

Just like the other panellists, Shivani agreed that a massive change had taken place in the last nine years with a stronger ecosystem and a lot more conversation around these topics.

Hena Mehta, founder and CEO, Basis, who is three years into her journey said there is evolution across the board and a pregnant woman raising money is not unusual -- it's life and has to go on.

Nagori believed India is a better place for women to break the glass ceiling when you're a full time entrepreneur, considering the support system that comes with grandparents taking care of children and the easier availability of domestic help.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Tech Summit
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp