Startups, crypto platforms among Bengaluru Impact awardees

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Impact awards were given away on Day 2 of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021, to a number of recent as well as established startups from Karnataka. Bigbasket, Apna, Meesho, Curefit, Blackbuck were among those which took home the laurels, watched by a startup audience with participants from deep tech and medtech.

Fintech companies were also present, particularly CoinSwitch Kuber, a crypto exchange platform where

more than 100 cryptos like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple etc can be traded at the best rate, and which offer a variety of payment options.

Among the fintech awardees present were Zerodha, Cred and Groww. One of the awardees was online gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL). The lack of women entrepreneurs on stage was apparent, with an all-male fraternity gathering to receive awards.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, one of the awardees said the right ecosystem should be created for women-led startups too. Another deep tech startup scientist expressed disappointment that deep tech, which was highly significant in terms of contributions to society, was sidelined in such a programme, where IT-based startups were taking a bow.