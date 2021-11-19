STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Startups, crypto platforms among Bengaluru Impact awardees

The Bengaluru Impact awards were given away on Day 2 of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021, to a number of recent as well as established startups from Karnataka.

Published: 19th November 2021 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

IT/BT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan interacts with investors and industry leaders on Day 2 of the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021, on Thursday | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Impact awards were given away on Day 2 of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021, to a number of recent as well as established startups from Karnataka. Bigbasket, Apna, Meesho, Curefit, Blackbuck were among those which took home the laurels, watched by a startup audience with participants from deep tech and medtech.

Fintech companies were also present, particularly CoinSwitch Kuber, a crypto exchange platform where 
more than 100 cryptos like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple etc can be traded at the best rate, and which offer a variety of payment options. 

Among the fintech awardees present were Zerodha, Cred and Groww. One of the awardees was online gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL). The lack of women entrepreneurs on stage was apparent, with an all-male fraternity gathering to receive awards.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, one of the awardees said the right ecosystem should be created for women-led startups too. Another deep tech startup scientist expressed disappointment that deep tech, which was highly significant in terms of contributions to society, was sidelined in such a programme, where IT-based startups were taking a bow.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Impact
India Matters
Rains cause spike in diarrhoea cases among Chennaiites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
PM Modi orders repeal of farm laws ahead of polls in 5 states
Srishti’s parents
Coal India’s Rs 16-crore help for miner’s kid with rare genetic disease
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Google launches new feature in Search

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp