Reduce hurdles for semiconductor sector: Expert

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government has done a fantastic job of investment housekeeping to reduce hurdles in setting up an ecosystem for materials and equipment in India, and financing hurdles -- all of which have dramatically improved in the past decade, said Krishnan Srinivasan, Managing Director, Lam Research, at the Bengaluru Tech Summit. He was focussing on specific sets of policies and programmes to incentivise people to come and set up shop here for the semiconductor industry.

“Policy should be to set up to invite or entice existing vendors to set up shop in India and provide them with an ecosystem where their product can be certified and qualified,” Krishnan added, speaking of the ease of doing business.