STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Reduce hurdles for semiconductor sector: Expert

He was focussing on specific sets of policies and programmes to incentivise people to come and set up shop here for the semiconductor industry.

Published: 20th November 2021 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

A Central Processing Unit consisting of semiconductors

Representational Image (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government has done a fantastic job of investment housekeeping to reduce hurdles in setting up an ecosystem for materials and equipment in India, and financing hurdles -- all of which have dramatically improved in the past decade, said Krishnan Srinivasan, Managing Director, Lam Research, at the Bengaluru Tech Summit. He was focussing on specific sets of policies and programmes to incentivise people to come and set up shop here for the semiconductor industry.

“Policy should be to set up to invite or entice existing vendors to set up shop in India and provide them with an ecosystem where their product can be certified and qualified,” Krishnan added, speaking of the ease of doing business.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
semiconductor Bengaluru Tech Summit
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp