Monsoon blues come to haunt HBR residents

The residents of HBR Layout are constant victims of poor drainage systems and road management, which worsens during the monsoon.

Published: 22nd November 2021 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Motorists brave a heavy downpour in Bengaluru on Sunday

Motorists brave a heavy downpour in Bengaluru on Sunday (Photo | Express)

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite pleas to the authorities, residents continue to suffer from heavy water-logging and flooding around Bengaluru each monsoon. The residents of HBR Layout are constant victims of poor drainage systems and road management, which worsens during the monsoon. One particular street, 9th Cross in HBR Layout 3rd Block, sees major water-logging every year, with almost waist-high water.

Residents say the issue stems from an illegally constructed residential building that has been blocking the natural flow of water. “According to BDA plans, there was supposed to be a road connecting ours to the main road on the other side, but they’ve somehow constructed a building there which prevents rainwater from flowing out,” Vikram MV, a resident, told TNIE. 

Another building was also under construction on the road when residents complained. So far, the only action that has been taken is a stay notice issued on the building, as well as a notice posted on it. However, the building had been constructed nearly twenty years ago, with the issues arising around that time.

The added pressure from water flooding the road has caused compound walls to weaken, in addition to residents falling sick from water entering their sumps, besides damage to their cars. “We stop using the sumps around monsoon for this reason... we usually switch to using our water tanks to avoid falling sick,” said another resident, Mohammed Muzammil. 

Numerous residents were involved in trying to file complaints, with many expressing concern about sump contamination and stagnant water turning a breeding ground for mosquitoes. “There’s always a passing of blame from one authority to the other, but in the end, nothing is done despite so many promises being made,” said George K X, former president of the HBR Layout Residents Welfare Association (HBRRWA). 

Current HBRRWA president, S J Tholpadi, also expressed dissatisfaction. “We’ve filed complaints from the association and had countless meetings, but they don’t take us seriously or just pass the buck. When we put pressure on them, they start doing work here and there, which is never a permanent solution and not up to the mark,” he added.

Recently, after 9th Main was flooded due to the rain, and East Joint Commissioner Shilpa R as well as the ward’s executive engineer and assistant executive engineer had visited the area to survey the damage. “We’re currently assessing what needs to be done and will hopefully have a joint meeting with the BDA, BBMP and BWSSB before the coming Saturday to find a permanent solution to the problem,” said Executive Engineer Mohan Gowda.

