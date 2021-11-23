STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BBMP officer spends night clearing roads 

The Sunday night floods in 43 areas of Yelahanka zone, North Bengaluru, left residents stranded in their homes.

Published: 23rd November 2021 06:55 AM

Bengaluru rains, Yelahanka

Despite pleas to the authorities, residents continue to suffer from heavy water-logging and flooding around Bengaluru each monsoon. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Sunday night floods in 43 areas of Yelahanka zone, North Bengaluru, left residents stranded in their homes. As SOS messages flashed around, it was Yelahanka BBMP zone Joint Commissioner Poornima PV who led the team from the front to ensure there were no untoward incidents.

Poornima visited flooded spots and gave directions to clear water and make way for people. She visited as many sites as she could before participating in the joint inspection of the area with Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath and BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta. 

“I started visiting areas from where most complaints were pouring in, like water stagnation. I was unable to visit all the places due to lack of time. I am closely following the weather forecast,” Poornima told TNIE. Photographs of her standing on the road in slip-ons and with just an umbrella at night, giving orders, caught the attention of many Bengalureans who appreciated her dedication and said this was the first time an officer had stood with them at night. 

Meanwhile, she said that 11 teams have been formed, apart from two Prahari teams, in 11 zones. People have not been shifted from low-lying areas as they don’t want to leave their homes. 

