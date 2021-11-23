Six arrested for abducting student

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Annapurneshwarinagar police have arrested a gang of six, including two BPO employees and three students, for kidnapping a student and demanding ransom. The arrested are Prajwal, Deepu and Anik Kumar. The students are minors and are residents of Sunkadakatte.

A senior police officer said the gang had kidnapped Abhishek (19), on Saturday. He is a student at a private college and works part time in a real estate agency. Abhishek used to carry cash belonging to his office and after noticing this, one his classmates hatched the plan to abduct him and demand Rs 10 lakh.

The accused covered their faces with monkey caps and abducted Abhishek near the BDA complex when he was returning home in a car. They also threatened him at knife point and forced him to drive the car towards Tumakuru Road, Devanahalli and Dobbespet.

The gang snatched cash of Rs 50,000 before forcing him to sign on a e-stamp paper stating that Abhishek had borrowed Rs 10 lakh from them and will return it in three months. Later, they called Abhishek’s father and demanded Rs 10 lakh in ransom for his safe release. His father transferred Rs 45,000 to Abhishek’s account which the accused withdrew from ATMs. The father convinced the accused that he needed some time to arrange more money since he works as an auto driver, the police officer added.

On Sunday, the accused dropped Abhishek near his house and returned the car. Meanwhile, the family approached the police and filed a complaint. The police recovered two mobile phones, e-stamp paper and Rs 30,000 from them.