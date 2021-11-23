STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Theatre celebrates Dante’s work

Performed by Anna Dora Dorno, Nicola Pianzola and Anuradha Venkataraman, the play is in English and ancient Italian.

Published: 23rd November 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Directed by Italian award-winning director Anna Dora Dorno, Dante’s  Beyond Borders is an experimental theatre and dance performance. Co-produced in partnership with Istituto Italiano di Cultura in Mumbai, it’s born from the collaboration between the Italian theatre company Instabili Vaganti and the Indian association Ahum Trust. It’s inspired by the Divine Comedy of Italian Poet Dante Alighieri, on the 700th anniversary of his death. 

Considered as one of the greatest works of world literature, the poem, written in the first person, tells of Dante’s journey through the three realms of the dead — hell, purgatory and heaven. 
The performance explores different artistic languages: experimental theatre, dance, cinema, video art, electronic music in order to bring the spectator into the otherworldly journey made by Dante. 

Performed by Anna Dora Dorno, Nicola Pianzola and Anuradha Venkataraman, the play is in English and ancient Italian. The sounds of Dante’s ancient Italian language meets the mudras and gestures of Bharatanatyam dance, accompanied by contemporary electronic soundscapes, originally composed by the Oscar-winning Italian musician Riccardo Nanni.

The performance aims to explore the numerous connections between Dante’s work and Indian culture, from an iconographic, philosophical to theological point of view. “Dante’s Beyond Borders raises from the unexpected, long lockdown, where innovation and the struggle to keep up with arts and cultural collaborations were sometimes mixed with dim feelings.

Finally, here we are, ready to attend to the show on stage, celebrating the power of art and the absolute beauty of real, deep exchanges between cultures, here the Italian and the Indian ones,” says the director of  the Istituto Italiano di Cultura Francesca Amendola.‘Dante Beyond Borders’ will be showcased at Ranga Shankara from November 30 and December 1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
BJP president JP Nadda (L) and PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
BJP in damage control mode over farm laws
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (File| PTI)
Time for opposition to bury differences, join hands to dislodge dictatorial Modi govt, says RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav
Ramla PK
School dropout at age 12, now a high school teacher --  meet Ramla PK from Kerala
Retail investors will ask these questions less than hard-nosed FIIs, HNIs, corporate investors and domestic institutional investors. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Paytm: In IPO valuation, market is the king

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp