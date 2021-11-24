STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bangalore University makes entry into THE global employability ranking

Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) obtained rank 61 globally and was the second-highest institute in terms of employability only after IIT Delhi.

Bangalore University

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the first time, Bangalore University (249th rank) has entered the Global Employability Ranking and Survey (GEURS) run by higher education HR consultancy Emerging and published by Times Higher Education (THE). 

The survey enlists the world’s top 250 universities according to recruiters. Bangalore University was in the 249th position. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi held the top position among Indian institutes in the list, with 27th place globally.  

Six other Indian universities that were ranked last year interestingly saw a climb of 20 places on an average. The country is also considered a rising star when it comes to employability just as countries such as Mainland China, France, and Spain.

Indian Institute of Science was ranked 10 places higher -- in the 61st place this year globally. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay was ranked 97 as opposed to rank 128 from the previous year. Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad advanced from 162 ranks (from its earlier 184 ranks).

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur is ranked 170 this year (which was 195 rank last year).  Amity University is ranked 225 (was ranked 236 last year).
 
As per the report,  Indian universities saw a clear rise for the first time in years due to strengths in subject specialization and graduate skills. India was among the countries such as the UK, and Israel to have stood out for its digital performance.

The ranking is comprising six main drivers. This year,  Soft skills and digital literacy were the most important factors to employers. These factors rose to the top during the Covid-19 pandemic. Two years ago, these factors were the fourth most important.

Sandrine Belloc, Managing Partner, Emerging said The annual GEURS employability ranking specifically addresses the student needs to identify those universities that offer the best prospects for future employment. It provides them with the reasons behind recruiters’ choices and shows that indicators such as digitalization, specialization or soft skills are increasingly important, much more so than the prestige of a university’s name.

Seeta Bhardwa, Content Editor at THE Student said This ranking provides a means to understand what’s important to graduate recruiters and help students think about what they should focus on when choosing a university to give themselves the best possible start on the career ladder.

