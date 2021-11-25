Bengaluru cops register murder case after father of Tollywood singer found dead on railway track

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Rural railway police have registered a murder case following the mysterious death of 64-year-old Ayalasomay Ajula Kaaliprasad Rao whose body was found on the railway track between Yelahanka and Rajanukunte on Monday. He is the father of Tollywood singer Harini and was working as a project consultant in Hyderabad.



A senior police officer said that a loco pilot of the passenger train noticed the body and alerted the Yelahanka station master. Based on the complaint, police rushed to the spot and found injuries on the forehead, besides cut injuries on the wrist and neck. The police also recovered a knife, blade and pair of scissors from the spot. Later, the body was shifted to MS Ramaiah Hospital for post-mortem.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Rao had come to the city on a business trip and checked into a star hotel last Saturday. He had booked a cab on Monday to go out of the hotel and that was the last time he was seen.

Rao's family members filed a complaint with the police and alleged that he was killed by a gang who dumped the body on the railway track. He had spoken to his family on November 19.

A case of cheating was filed with Sudduguntepalya police by a businessman who had accused three men of recommending to invest Rs 2 crore in a company and Rao was in contact with the accused to help them financially, said police.

A special team is probing the case from all angles to track down the assailants, the police officer added.