STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru cops register murder case after father of Tollywood singer found dead on railway track

Ayalasomay Ajula Kaaliprasad Rao whose body was found on the track between Yelahanka and Rajanukunte is the father of Tollywood singer Harini and was working as a project consultant in Hyderabad

Published: 25th November 2021 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Police

The police also recovered a knife, blade and pair of scissors from the spot (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Rural railway police have registered a murder case following the mysterious death of 64-year-old Ayalasomay Ajula Kaaliprasad Rao whose body was found on the railway track between Yelahanka and Rajanukunte on Monday. He is the father of Tollywood singer Harini and was working as a project consultant in Hyderabad.
 
A senior police officer said that a loco pilot of the passenger train noticed the body and alerted the Yelahanka station master. Based on the complaint, police rushed to the spot and found injuries on the forehead, besides cut injuries on the wrist and neck. The police also recovered a knife, blade and pair of scissors from the spot. Later, the body was shifted to MS Ramaiah Hospital for post-mortem.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Rao had come to the city on a business trip and checked into a star hotel last Saturday. He had booked a cab on Monday to go out of the hotel and that was the last time he was seen.

Rao's family members filed a complaint with the police and alleged that he was killed by a gang who dumped the body on the railway track. He had spoken to his family on November 19.

A case of cheating was filed with Sudduguntepalya police by a businessman who had accused three men of recommending to invest Rs 2 crore in a company and Rao was in contact with the accused to help them financially, said police.

A special team is probing the case from all angles to track down the assailants, the police officer added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Tollywood Yelahanka Bengaluru murder
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp