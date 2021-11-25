STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka Skill Development Corporation launches Industry Linkage Cell

The collaboration between the industry and KSDC is meant to bridge the skill gap and provide demand-based skilled manpower to industries, better employment outcomes for the unemployed youth.

Published: 25th November 2021 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Towards improving employment opportunities in the state and building strong Industry-Academia relationships, the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation launched an 'Industry Linkage Cell’ on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

Launching the initiative at the Industry Connect Conclave, Dr. C.N. Ashwatha Narayana, Minister for IT/BT and Skill Development, said, at the state level, the linkage cell will facilitate the overseeing and monitoring of industry linkage activities of 31 districts.

It will also manage state-level interventions and will undertake the entire end to end design and development of the industry connect workflow.

It will also focus on addressing the challenges of the growing economy by opening the doors of the government skilling activities for industries to contribute and join hands, Narayana added.

