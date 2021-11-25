Psychological time is the cause of conflict

Jiddu Krishnamurti By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: We have been talking over together our daily problems, not theories, not speculative philosophy or some romantic, imaginative life. We have been talking about, together, as a conversation between two people, the very complex process of our living from the time we are born till we die. We went into several things in the last two talks, or two conversations, and perhaps it will be right to remind you if I may that this is not a lecture as it is commonly understood, to inform and to instruct on a particular subject, but it is a conversation between two people, between you and the speaker, about the life they live, their pleasures, their fears, their sorrows, and the perpetual conflict between

human beings.

We talked about whether it is possible at all to live a life without a single conflict — conflict in our relationship with each other, however intimate or far away. We went into that question very carefully, whether it is possible in the modern world with all its terrible things that are happening, for a human being in relationship with another to live a life without a single shadow of conflict. Conflict we said brings about disorder and as long as we live each one of us in disorder we cannot possibly bring about a radical psychological revolution in the structure of our society. We went into that too.

I think we ought to talk over the nature of time, desire, fear, and whether sorrow, which man has lived with, can ever end. So we will talk over together as two friends, not a speaker sitting on a platform - that is only for convenience - two people talking over this very complex problem of time, desire, fear, pleasure, and whether sorrow, which happens to be the lot of man throughout the world, whether it has an end to it.

So please, the speaker is not directing you what to think, or agree with what he is saying, but we are together going into this problem. Together, not you listen to the speaker or agree or disagree, but together you and the speaker investigate the nature of time, because that’s very important to understand, the nature of time. And also we ought to explore desire which is very complex, and we ought to talk over together too, whether there is an end to sorrow, because where there is sorrow there cannot be love, there can be no compassion, there can be no intelligence.

And sirs and ladies, give your heart to consider all this. Not your mind, not your intellect. Intellect has its place, but when we are examining something very seriously, the heart must enter into its consideration. When the heart enters, that is when there is love to observe, love of watching, seeing, then when you see the truth of desire, time and thought, then there is no fear whatsoever. Then only there can be love. Fear and love cannot go together. Fear and pleasure go together but not love and fear.

— Jiddu Krishnamurti