'Unruly' passenger creates ruckus at Bengaluru airport, case filed

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman passenger who was boarding a flight to Mumbai at the Kempegowda International Airport was unruly and abusive on Wednesday, prompting the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to book a case against her for obstructing CISF staffers from carrying out their duties.

A couple also filed a written complaint at the station, seeking Rs 3 lakh as compensation as they missed their flight to Male. Airport sources said that the incident played out at 11.50 pm at Gate No. 4 when Neeketa Agam, based in Mumbai’s Andheri West, tried to bypass the list of waiting passengers and surge ahead. Her Indigo flight 6E 5399 had a 12.40 pm departure time.

A CISF staffer, Mandeep Singh, asked her to get back and wait for her turn. “This infuriated her and she in indulged in abusive language and behaviour. In front of many people, she indulged in a volley of abuse at the security staffer who stood watching,” said a source.

The couple — Priyanka Rachamalla, a resident of Mathikere, and Vijaykanth Bheemireddy, a project manager at a private firm in Texas — were heading to Male by Go First G8-4032 flight. They kept requesting her to allow them to pass the security clearance.

Vijaykanth said, “I was the primary witness to her terrible behaviour. She used filthy language, showed the security staffer the middle finger and even said `My foot’ and showed him her leg. The airport staffer did not utter a word. She ignored our pleas and we missed our flight.” The CISF called the police and she was taken to the Airport police station.

Vijaykanth said, “We had planned our honeymoon from November 24 to 26 along with a resort stay. Our flight tickets had to be re-booked for tomorrow (Nov 25) and our resort too, which costs us Rs 1 lakh a night. We are forced to extend our vacation by a day and we are incurring a loss of nearly Rs 3 lakh because of her behaviour,” he added.

The groom added that it was upsetting and distressing for them and his wife had not eaten all day on Wednesday. “Money is presently very important for us as we incurred so much expense on wedding and we really wish we get compensated.”