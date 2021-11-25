STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

'Unruly' passenger creates ruckus at Bengaluru airport, case filed

Couple who miss their honeymoon at Male seek Rs3 lakh compensation from woman

Published: 25th November 2021 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Rachamalla and Vijaykanth Bheemireddy

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman passenger who was boarding a flight to Mumbai at the Kempegowda International Airport was unruly and abusive on Wednesday, prompting the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to book a case against her for obstructing CISF staffers from carrying out their duties. 

A couple also filed a written complaint at the station, seeking Rs 3 lakh as compensation as they missed their flight to Male. Airport sources said that the incident played out at 11.50 pm at Gate No. 4 when Neeketa Agam, based in Mumbai’s Andheri West, tried to bypass the list of waiting passengers and surge ahead. Her Indigo flight 6E 5399 had a 12.40 pm departure time. 

A CISF staffer, Mandeep Singh, asked her to get back and wait for her turn. “This infuriated her and she in indulged in abusive language and behaviour. In front of many people, she indulged in a volley of abuse at the security staffer who stood watching,” said a source.

The couple — Priyanka Rachamalla, a resident of Mathikere, and Vijaykanth Bheemireddy, a project manager at a private firm in Texas — were heading to Male by Go First G8-4032 flight. They kept requesting her to allow them to pass the security clearance. 

Vijaykanth said, “I was the primary witness to her terrible behaviour. She used filthy language, showed the security staffer the middle finger and even said `My foot’ and showed him her leg. The airport staffer did not utter a word. She ignored our pleas and we missed our flight.” The CISF called the police and she was taken to the Airport police station. 

Vijaykanth said, “We had planned our honeymoon from November 24 to 26 along with a resort stay. Our flight tickets had to be re-booked for tomorrow (Nov 25) and our resort too, which costs us Rs 1 lakh a night. We are forced to extend our vacation by a day and we are incurring a loss of nearly Rs 3 lakh because of her behaviour,” he added. 

The groom added that it was upsetting and distressing for them and his wife had not eaten all day on Wednesday. “Money is presently very important for us as we incurred so much expense on wedding and we really wish we get compensated.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CISF Kempegowda International Airport
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp