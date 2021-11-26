STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?

Some others said they experienced some vibration on the earth's surface. Others said they heard a loud sonic sound.

Published: 26th November 2021 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Many Bengalureans in the western part of the city and those living in Mandya reported to have experienced slight tremors and even claimed to have heard an explosion-like sound.

Some others said they experienced some vibration on the earth's surface. Others said they heard a loud sonic sound.

This alerted the staffers of Karnataka state Natural disaster monitoring centre (KSNDMC), the India meteorological department (IMD) and the mines and geology department.

The officials from IMD said that no earthquake or similar event was reported.

Officials from KSNDMC issued a release and stated: "Reports of the sound associated with mild vibrations by the locals was received from Hemmigepura, Kengeri, Gnanabharathi, Rajarajeswari Nagar and Kaggalipura were reported between 11.50 am - 12.15 pm. The data were analysed in our seismic observatories for any seismic signatures or possible earthquake signals during the said time period. The seismographs show no signatures of local tremor or earthquake."

In the meantime, officials from the mines and geology department are checking if there was any large scale blast in the region that could have led to people having such an experience. The officials said no permission, however, was given for such a blast in the region at the moment.

The police have also been put on alert and are checking what the cause could be. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru mysterious sound in Bengaluru Bengaluru tremor
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp