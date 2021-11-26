Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Many Bengalureans in the western part of the city and those living in Mandya reported to have experienced slight tremors and even claimed to have heard an explosion-like sound.

Some others said they experienced some vibration on the earth's surface. Others said they heard a loud sonic sound.

This alerted the staffers of Karnataka state Natural disaster monitoring centre (KSNDMC), the India meteorological department (IMD) and the mines and geology department.

The officials from IMD said that no earthquake or similar event was reported.

Officials from KSNDMC issued a release and stated: "Reports of the sound associated with mild vibrations by the locals was received from Hemmigepura, Kengeri, Gnanabharathi, Rajarajeswari Nagar and Kaggalipura were reported between 11.50 am - 12.15 pm. The data were analysed in our seismic observatories for any seismic signatures or possible earthquake signals during the said time period. The seismographs show no signatures of local tremor or earthquake."

In the meantime, officials from the mines and geology department are checking if there was any large scale blast in the region that could have led to people having such an experience. The officials said no permission, however, was given for such a blast in the region at the moment.

The police have also been put on alert and are checking what the cause could be.