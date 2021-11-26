STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Citizens want land details in public domain

Home buyers not likely to purchase flats on lake beds; for RERA registration, title report of 15 yrs should be uploaded 

Published: 26th November 2021 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Residents make their way through a driveway flooded in ankle-deep water after heavy rain, at Kendriya Vihar in Bengaluru on Tuesday | ashishkrishna hp

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the wake of recent floods in the city, and water gushing into layouts and apartment complexes, citizens are now demanding that builders and government agencies make public land details of each residential and commercial space, so prospective buyers are clear about the apartments or houses coming up.

“I had put all my money into purchasing a house in Bengaluru, but because of severe flooding, I have suffered a lot of damage. I am not keen to stay here any more. Once the situation returns to normal, I will go back to my home town. I have also applied for a transfer and am looking for jobs back home,” said Shruthi (name changed), a resident of Rainbow Drive apartment which often gets flooded.

This is not the only apartment complex, and Shruthi is not the only one who has suffered. Recently, Kendriya Vihar Apartment complex in Yelahanka experienced severe flooding due to overflowing lakes and storm water drains. Many layouts in Bengaluru also experienced flooding. 

Ravichandra Reddy, lake expert from Bengaluru, said if an apartment buyer knows the complex is built on a lake bed or encroaches a storm water drain, there is fear whether the property will be demolished or land in legal problems. Thus, every builder should declare land details of the property and status of the site. 

He pointed out that development is essential, but now citizens have realised that it cannot be at the cost of the environment, and the government should also understand this. Over the years, many layouts, apartments and commercial complexes have come up on buffer zones of lakes and drains, and even on them. 

M S Shankar, General Secretary, Forum for People’s Collective Efforts, said as per rules, for Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera) registration in Karnataka or anywhere in India, the legal title report of 15 years of land details where the property stands, should be uploaded on public domain only after it is verified and certified by an advocate with 10 years experience. But builders and Rera-K do not pay attention to it. 

Kishore Chandra, Rera-K Chairman, said buyers go by BBMP sale and title deed documents. The land title should be clear and Rera-K also checks for this. Despite repeated attempts, BBMP Town Planning officials were not available for comment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp