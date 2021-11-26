Citizens want land details in public domain

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the wake of recent floods in the city, and water gushing into layouts and apartment complexes, citizens are now demanding that builders and government agencies make public land details of each residential and commercial space, so prospective buyers are clear about the apartments or houses coming up.

“I had put all my money into purchasing a house in Bengaluru, but because of severe flooding, I have suffered a lot of damage. I am not keen to stay here any more. Once the situation returns to normal, I will go back to my home town. I have also applied for a transfer and am looking for jobs back home,” said Shruthi (name changed), a resident of Rainbow Drive apartment which often gets flooded.

This is not the only apartment complex, and Shruthi is not the only one who has suffered. Recently, Kendriya Vihar Apartment complex in Yelahanka experienced severe flooding due to overflowing lakes and storm water drains. Many layouts in Bengaluru also experienced flooding.

Ravichandra Reddy, lake expert from Bengaluru, said if an apartment buyer knows the complex is built on a lake bed or encroaches a storm water drain, there is fear whether the property will be demolished or land in legal problems. Thus, every builder should declare land details of the property and status of the site.

He pointed out that development is essential, but now citizens have realised that it cannot be at the cost of the environment, and the government should also understand this. Over the years, many layouts, apartments and commercial complexes have come up on buffer zones of lakes and drains, and even on them.

M S Shankar, General Secretary, Forum for People’s Collective Efforts, said as per rules, for Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera) registration in Karnataka or anywhere in India, the legal title report of 15 years of land details where the property stands, should be uploaded on public domain only after it is verified and certified by an advocate with 10 years experience. But builders and Rera-K do not pay attention to it.

Kishore Chandra, Rera-K Chairman, said buyers go by BBMP sale and title deed documents. The land title should be clear and Rera-K also checks for this. Despite repeated attempts, BBMP Town Planning officials were not available for comment.