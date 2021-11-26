Morocco plans consulate in Bengaluru

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Morocco's Ambassador to India, Mohamed Maliki on Friday, November 26, 2021, said that there are plans to open a consulate in Bengaluru. Morocco already has two consulates in India — in the cities of Mumbai and Kolkata.

He was leading the Moroccan delegation who will meet with government officials and industrialists in Karnataka during their six-day Indian visit during which they will meet with stakeholders in Delhi and Mumbai.

The purpose of the visit is to increase bilateral trade between India and the Kingdom of Morocco through ‘Morocco Now’ – the national brand that promotes investments and export in the country, as per a release.

'Morocco Now’ is meant to position Morocco as an investment destination that encourages renewable energies.

The delegation includes Youssef El Bari, Director General (CEO) Moroccan Agency for Investment and Export Development (AMDIE), Ayda Fathi, AMDIE’s Director of Investment and Member of the Steering Committee, Hicham BAYAR, First Secretary, Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in India, Karam Lahlou, AMDIE and Ilham Fadlallah, AMDIE.

'Morocco Now’ roadshows are set to be held in Mumbai and New Delhi.

Morocco has positioned itself as a leading regional industrial and export platform with the fastest-growing automotive cluster in the world, said Maliki, adding that Morocco and India have very strong industrial potential and the two countries complement each other.

The bilateral trade between Morocco and India is said to be around USD $2.1 billion at present, with India largely importing phosphate and potash from Morocco, and exports catering to industries such as automotive, textiles, pharmaceutical, petroleum products and chemical products.