RPF Shakti teams nab 7,492 offenders on Bengaluru-run trains in nearly two years

Two women-only special teams, Shakti Chennama (Team A) and Shakti Abbakka (Team B) were formed with the objective of boosting the security of women passengers and children on the train by end of 2019.

Published: 26th November 2021 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

The RPF Shakti Abbakka team arranged medicines for an ailing cancer patient travelling by the Sanghamitra Express recently when it reached Bangarpet railway station.

The RPF Shakti Abbakka team arranged medicines for an ailing cancer patient travelling by the Sanghamitra Express recently when it reached Bangarpet railway station. (Photo | Express)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A whopping 7,492 offenders on trains run by the Bengaluru Railway Division have been caught in nearly two years by the special Shakti teams of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Bengaluru. The offenders have been caught red-handed and handed over to the RPF post at railway stations for booking of cases against them.

Two women-only special teams, Shakti Chennama (Team A) and Shakti Abbakka (Team B) were formed with the objective of boosting the security of women passengers and children on the train by end of 2019. The focus of the team was on short-distance trains running between Bengaluru and Mysuru, Hindupur and Bangarpet.

The impact made by the teams looks pretty impressive. “From January 2020 up to November 2021, the women cops have apprehended 7492 offenders under various sections of Railway Act. In addition, they have thwarted attempts by anti-social elements to thwart kidnapping, child trafficking, organ trading as well as bonded labour of children,” said a top RPF cop. They have escorted 334 trains across the Division and attended passenger complaints en route and solved them on real-time basis, the cop added.

Many passengers have benefited from the work done by the Shakti team. One such incident on November 8 ensured timely medicines to an ailing senior citizen. Head Constable Nirmala and constable Pedyraju of the Shakti Abbakka were escorting the Sangamitra Express from Bengaluru to Dhanapur on November 8. “A passenger Om Prakash Kumar wanted medicines urgently for his aged mother, a cancer patient. The duo immediately alerted the Assistant Sub Inspector at Bangarpet who arranged for the medicines to be delivered at her seat when the train stopped at Bangarpet railway station,” the cop said.  

The teams have also rescued 33 children, including seven girls, within the last two years.  

