Yet another Covid cluster in Bengaluru, 12 students of nursing college test positive

The one student who was not vaccinated had tested COVID-19 positive previously and did not take the vaccine post that. All of the students have mild symptoms of fever, cold and cough.

Published: 26th November 2021 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Covid test, Coronavirus

Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after news broke of two Covid-19 clusters in educational institutions in Dharwad and Bengaluru, yet another cluster has emerged in Anekal of Bengaluru Urban district.

This time, 12 students of Spurthy College of Nursing in Marasur have tested positive.

"They were tested on Thursday and the reports turned out to be positive on Friday. They have all been isolated at a Covid-19 care centre. None of them had any travel history. All but one were vaccinated," said a health officer.

The one student who was not vaccinated had tested COVID-19 positive previously and did not take the vaccine post that. All of the students have mild symptoms -- fever, cold and cough.

Meanwhile, the number of students of SDM College of Medical Sciences in Dharwad who have tested positive for Covid has risen from 66 to 182.  It began post-November 14 there when the students, parents and staff of SDM Medical College took part in a Fresher's Day function held at the function hall in the campus.

On the first day, 23 Covid-19 cases were reported among those who had attended the function. On the second day, the number climbed to 66 and by Friday afternoon, a total of 182 students, doctors and paramedical staff had been found to have Covid-19.

In Bengaluru, the other existing cluster is the one detected at The International School, a residential educational institution that saw 33 students and one staffer being infected by the virus.

