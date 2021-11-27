STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Two from South Africa test Covid positive, Deputy Commissioner says it is Delta strain

Between November 1 and 26, 584 persons arrived in Bengaluru from the 10 high-risk countries and 94 travellers have come in from South Africa alone.

Published: 27th November 2021 11:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 11:58 PM   |  A+A-

Covid test

Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid concerns over two travellers from South Africa, who arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport, testing positive for Covid, the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Rural claimed late on Saturday evening, November 27, 2021, that they are infected with the Delta variant, and not the new Omicron variant.

After reports of the two travellers testing positive emerged, the entire state and Bengaluru were on tenterhooks throughout Saturday as the genomic sequencing of the virus was awaited. There was a collective sigh of relief when the DC said that the test results had arrived earlier and they were found to be Delta variant.

However, Dr V Ravi, head of the Genome Sequencing Committee, said he is not aware of genome sequencing of samples of the two travellers and it was not done at NIMHANS. "I do not have any information on this yet," he added.

Samples testing positive for Covid are sent to designated IGSLs (INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories) for genome sequencing as per the advisory of the state. The designated IGSLs in the state are NIMHANS, the National Centre For Biological Sciences and the Indian Institute of Science.

Bengaluru Rural DC K Srinivas said, "The two travellers are Indian nationals who returned from South Africa. One of them arrived on November 11 and the other on November 20. As their tests returned Covid-positive, the samples were sent for genome sequencing. It has been found that they were infected with the Delta variant."

Health officials are on round-the-clock vigil at the Kempegowda International Airport, strictly monitoring travellers arriving from abroad, especially from South Africa and 10 such high-risk countries.

While one of the travellers has been isolated at a star hotel in Vasanth Nagar, the other is said to be quarantined in Bommanahalli. BBMP officials are monitoring their health continuously, said Srinivas.

Between November 1 and 26, 584 persons arrived in Bengaluru from the 10 high-risk countries and 94 travellers have come in from South Africa alone.

Dr Vishal Rao, a member of the Genome Sequencing Committee, said, "It is important to be vigilant against Omicron, which is the latest variant of concern. With the speed at which it has overtaken the Delta variant in countries like South Africa and the UK, there is no doubt that if detected, it will spread fast in our state too. One cannot be lackadaisical about it. All congregations should stop and genome sequencing should be upped to detect the variant faster."

Atish Bagchi, an Ohio-based mathematician, said, "The virus is undergoing endless changes constantly within a single host, and, therefore, in every host. Roughly speaking, if a mutation proves lethal enough to kill the host, then the virus perishes along with the host. If the mutation allows the host to remain alive, and the virus acquires improved ability to infect cells and avoid detection by the host's immune system (whether assisted by vaccination or not), then the virus gains an evolutionary advantage and continues to proliferate. One must, therefore, continue to inform oneself, remain super-vigilant, and exercise extreme caution."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Africa Bengaluru Omicron Omicron Karnataka Omicron Omicron India South Africa Covid Bangalore covid Bangalore Omicron NIMHANS
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp