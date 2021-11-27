STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Clusters bump up Covid caseload in Karnataka

In the past two days, four Covid-19 clusters in Karnataka have notched up a total of 708 new cases (306 and 402 cases), taking the state tally to 29,94,963.

Published: 27th November 2021 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

A migrant labourer being tested for Covid-19 at Kempegowda Bus Station in Bengaluru on Friday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the past two days, four Covid-19 clusters in Karnataka have notched up a total of 708 new cases (306 and 402 cases), taking the state tally to 29,94,963. Active cases have been increasing in both the state and capital on these two consecutive days. From November 24 to 25, there was a 1.24 per cent increase in active cases in Karnataka, moving from 6,412 to 6,492.

The next day, there was yet another increase by 1.83 per cent, to 6,611. Similarly, in Bengaluru, there was a 0.46 per cent increase on Thursday, and active cases rose from 5,117 to 5,141. On Friday, there was a 1.82 per cent increase, with cases rising to 5,235.

On both these days, daily cases added in the state were higher than the day’s discharges (224 on Thursday and 277 on Friday). The recovery rate reduced in the city, from 98.29 per cent to 98.28 per cent. The recovery rate in the state was stagnant at 98.50 per cent for the past three days. Six deaths were reported, which took the state toll to 38,193 and retained the mortality rate at 1.27 per cent.

In Bengaluru, Friday saw more new cases (224) than the past few days. There was one death in the city, which took the toll to 16,327, and the fatality state is stagnant at 1.30 per cent. Mysuru, which saw a cluster outbreak on Friday, has the highest positivity rate in the past seven days, at 0.91 per cent, which is higher than the state average of 0.33 per cent of the past seven days. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka COVID 19 COVID cases
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp