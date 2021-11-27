Clusters bump up Covid caseload in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the past two days, four Covid-19 clusters in Karnataka have notched up a total of 708 new cases (306 and 402 cases), taking the state tally to 29,94,963. Active cases have been increasing in both the state and capital on these two consecutive days. From November 24 to 25, there was a 1.24 per cent increase in active cases in Karnataka, moving from 6,412 to 6,492.

The next day, there was yet another increase by 1.83 per cent, to 6,611. Similarly, in Bengaluru, there was a 0.46 per cent increase on Thursday, and active cases rose from 5,117 to 5,141. On Friday, there was a 1.82 per cent increase, with cases rising to 5,235.

On both these days, daily cases added in the state were higher than the day’s discharges (224 on Thursday and 277 on Friday). The recovery rate reduced in the city, from 98.29 per cent to 98.28 per cent. The recovery rate in the state was stagnant at 98.50 per cent for the past three days. Six deaths were reported, which took the state toll to 38,193 and retained the mortality rate at 1.27 per cent.

In Bengaluru, Friday saw more new cases (224) than the past few days. There was one death in the city, which took the toll to 16,327, and the fatality state is stagnant at 1.30 per cent. Mysuru, which saw a cluster outbreak on Friday, has the highest positivity rate in the past seven days, at 0.91 per cent, which is higher than the state average of 0.33 per cent of the past seven days.