Stirrers & shakers

Trained mixologists are taught what flavours and effects are produced by different elements.

Published: 27th November 2021 06:38 AM

Ravi Singh

By Ravi Singh
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Trained mixologists are taught what flavours and effects are produced by different elements. After that, it depends on one’s innovativeness. On the other hand, a hobby bartender usually starts with some classic cocktail recipes, and then concocts cocktails by trial and personal preferences. 
Making cocktails at home can be an enjoyable experience and you can really impress your guests.

Cocktails are usually made in one of three ways. Built, Shaken, and Stirred. Built cocktails are produced entirely in the vessel in which they will be served, for instance a Planter’s Punch. Next, we have Stirred, which is self-explanatory. This usually dilutes the cocktail to the extent required. Lastly, we have shaken. This is meant to create a bit of aeration in the drink. 

However, whether one is a professional bartender or mixologist, or a hobbyist, it helps to have the right implements to begin with. After that, you can experiment to your heart’s content. Some of the more widely used implements are:

Shakers: These can vary from basic enclosed jars that serve the purpose, to the two-tin shaker to the more common three-part shaker which has a built-in strainer in the lid and a small cap to cover it whilst shaking.
Jigger: Also called a Peg measure, it is meant to measure the quantity of ingredients. Usually, 60 and 30 ml in India.

Bar Spoon or Stirrer: The bar spoon is what you will need to stir ice and mix drinks. A longer spoon helps, especially for deep drinks.

Zester: This is a small slim grater meant for fruit rind, veggies, and spices like nutmeg in order to garnish the cocktail.

Small Knife and cutting board: To cut fruits and veggies for garnishing the cocktail.

Lemon squeezer: May sound obvious, but very much required for preparing cocktails.

Strainer: This is used to strain bits of ice and fruits or veggies that you don’t want in the final drink. Any convenient strainer can be used for the purpose. While there are many more advanced implements to assist bartenders, the hobbyist should be able to get by quite comfortably with the ones mentioned. 

Happy Cocktailing!

