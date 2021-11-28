STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru cops deny permission to Munawar Faruqui's stand-up comedy, attract criticism

Faruqui had planned a performance 'Dongri To Nowhere' on Sunday evening.

Published: 28th November 2021 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 08:29 PM

comedian Munawar Faruqui

Comedian Munawar Faruqui (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city police denied permission to the stand-up comedy show by Munawar Faruqui scheduled to be held on Sunday at a college citing "it may lead to law and order problems", has drawn criticism from various quarters.

The Ashoknagar police, who wrote to the organizers of the show a day before the show, stated that it was learned,  Munawar Faruqui is a controversial figure as he has made controversial statements on other religions and Gods. The police also referred to cases registered against Munawar in the Tukoganj police station of Indore in Madhya Pradesh and other states and said his shows are banned in many states.

"There is credible information that several organizations are opposing the show and it could create chaos and could disturb the public peace and harmony, which may further lead to law and order problems. Therefore, it is suggested that you cancel the show," the police wrote to the organizers.

Following the cancellation of the show, Munawar Faruqui tweeted about the same and said, "Nafrat jeet hai, Artist haar gaya. I'm done! Goodbye! INJUSTICE".

Nafrat jeet hai, Artist haar gaya.
Im done! Goodbye! INJUSTICE pic.twitter.com/la4xmaeQ0C

— munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) November 28, 2021

The police denying permission was criticised by several on social media.

Kerala Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted, “This is deplorable. Stifling freedom of expression takes many forms but threatening a stand-up comedian's venue is petty and shameful”.

This is deplorable. Stifling freedom of expression takes many forms but threatening a stand-up comedian's venue is petty and shameful. https://t.co/6JXW2x58AC

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 28, 2021

While Saket Gokhale, national spokesperson of the All India Trinamool Congress, tweeted, “This tactic by the BJP-RSS to deprive someone of their livelihood needs to be nipped in the bud. Munawar - as I’d told you - you’ll ALWAYS be welcome in West Bengal. Book as many shows as possible. The BJP-RSS won’t dare do their dirty tactics is what I can assure you”.

This tactic by the BJP-RSS to deprive someone of their livelihood needs to be nipped in the bud.

Munawar - as I’d told you - you’ll ALWAYS be welcome in West Bengal.

Book as many shows as possible.

The BJP-RSS won’t dare do their dirty tactics is what I can assure you. https://t.co/DH9N2ptXxM

— Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) November 28, 2021
