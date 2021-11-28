STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Lace up & show up

Fitness is not about being a certain size, it is about having an exercise regimen and being able to fulfil the goals or targets that you have set for yourself.

Published: 28th November 2021 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 01:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuja Pandey
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fitness is not about being a certain size, it is about having an exercise regimen and being able to fulfil the goals or targets that you have set for yourself. With the festive season on and weddings in full swing, it is time to get started with some activity that challenges you. It could be tabata or zumba, walkathons or marathons, pilates or yoga.

Anuja Pandey

The workouts that are trending today are:

Quick workouts — The short tenure HIIT or micro-high intensity interval training lasts between 5 and 20 minutes. It stimulates your mind and regenerates the stem cells. The short attention span and irregular working hours make it difficult for many to work out longer. Many apps are a testimony to the rising popularity of such micro workout sessions. There are clubs that give quick, burst workouts to begin a day or as a break from work shifts.

Walkathons  are amazing for mind-body balance since they give mental health a boost. Walking in nature is therapeutic and there are emerging associations of walkers who also do adventure trips on foot. It gives a sense of freeness and happiness.

Running individually or participating in a virtual run, jogging, running...these are the simplest forms of workouts with no appliances required except for running shoes. While participating in a virtual run, one could register with a peer group, or unknown people, or with family. Such runs impart a sense of bonding and well-being along with flexibility of doing it at your pace and place at any age. Rajat Khurana, managing director, ASICS India & South Asia says, “Running is known for being a solo sport, however, a few event formats like Ekiden relay, drive the spirit of cooperation. Working together as a team is a more powerful way of working out as one tends to find ways to win through managing the strengths and weaknesses of other players. Personally, it has been exciting for me to see teammates pushing each other to complete their individual goals and win as a team. Events like these provide an opportunity to athletes where they have an option to run virtually, with all Covid protocols maintained. Team sports cultivate mental toughness and bonding with other athletes, and the gaps between a pro and beginner are diluted. Ekiden is one such initiative by ASICS that aims at providing the best experience for all fitness/ running enthusiasts.”

LISS or low-intensity steady-state activities like yoga or pilates have risen in popularity owing to the need to maintain posture and mind and body alignment in the pandemic era that confined us indoors. Pilates is a versatile workout that you can include to widen your fitness horizon. Clubbing yoga and pilates is a great idea as pilates is a low-impact workout that helps with strengthening of muscles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shankkar Aiyar
Covid variant Omicron shakes up smug world
Personnel from Fire and Rescue Services Department on duty at Mudichur in Tambaram on Saturday | Ashwin Prasath
Gulp it down: Chennai rainfall among highest in last 200 years!
Meet Krishnaprasad, Covid data warrior from Kerala
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp