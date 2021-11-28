STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Patrolling increased as gang targets two houses

Published: 28th November 2021 06:35 AM

Robbery, burglary

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The South Division police on Saturday intensified patrolling in their jurisdiction a day after two robberies were reported in Kumaraswamy Layout and Suddaguntepalya. On Friday, armed men had barged into the houses of a woman and an elderly couple and robbed them.

In one incident, 56-year-old Chitra was alone on the second floor of her house in Kumaraswamy Layout when the gang broke in and forced her to remove her gold ornaments. The gang also took Rs 1,000 from the puja room before fleeing. She raised an alarm and her daughter, staying on the ground floor rushed in and alerted the police. 

In another incident, Satish (65), a resident of Krishnamurthy Layout, Sudduguntepalya, was having dinner with wife when the door bell rang. When he opened the door, two armed men barged in and threatened the couple. The duo escaped with Rs 15,000 and 95 gram of gold valuables. 

The police have obtained CCTV footage but were yet to find any clues. A police officer clarified that different gangs were involved in the two incidents. 

