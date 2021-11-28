Young siblings attempt world record

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two young children are working hard at setting a record for the largest abstract painting in the world. This is to create awareness about art therapy. Trio World Academy students, seven-year-old Virat Karan, and his sister, two-year-old Chanvitha Sundari, are attempting to set a new UNICO Book of World Records by creating a giant 1,000 sqft expressionist painting to raise awareness about the importance of art therapy.

The world record attempt is currently taking place at the school premises. Virat says, “My school has always encouraged, helped and guided me to be the best and now I am going to prove that I am.” The siblings’ mother, Divya Rajasekaran, says that Virat showed exceptional talent in painting right from when he was six months old. “Both my kids have painted around 250 abstract paintings so far. Because of their immense talents, they have even taken part in several charity events and have donated a couple of their paintings, which makes us even more proud as parents,” she says.