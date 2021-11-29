Karnataka minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan bicycles with his constituency residents in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT-BT Minister and Malleswaram MLA Dr CN Ashwath Narayan cycled with the residents of his constituency, for Bicycle Day, on Sunday. Highlighting the importance of cycling and walking towards maintain health and fitness at the event hosted by the Council for Active Mobility (CFAM) and Directorate of Urban Land Transportation (DULT), the minister said, "Cycling is popular even in developed countries owing to increased concern over environment and individual health."

In order to promote cycling and walking, DULT has granted permission to hold a Bicycle Day on Sundays till January 2022. "While doing things which require shorter span of time, walking or cycling to places can reduce noise pollution and air pollution, while helping maintain physical fitness," he said.

Bicycle Day was also an awareness programme to promote locals walking or biking to areas that were less than 15 minutes away, leading to sustainable development and a healthy lifestyle. The minister cycled a total of 4.2 km along with other participants, starting from Malleswaram and heading to Yeshwanthpur Circle.

Cyclists also rode 104 km, along a route that resembled the Karnataka map, to celebrate Kannada Rajyotsava. Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister Narayana Gowda, and Padma Shri awardee and para-athlete KY Venkatesh handed out mementos to cyclists who successfully completed the 104-km stretch.