Bengaluru: House owners suffer without occupancy certificate, proper water and power connections

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A six-member team from the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) on Tuesday visited the `Krishna Shelton’ condominium complex at Bagalur Cross Road (off Bellary Road) to take stock of the ground reality there. This is in light of a complaint lodged with the Authority by an association representing the residents in February 2021 over numerous promised amenities not readied.

A total of 260 houses of different dimensions dot the 12-storeyed apartment built by Krishna Enterprises (Housing and Infrastructure) Pvt Ltd which was supposed to be fully readied by March 2015 (after a three-month grace period). However, six years post-deadline, a good number of the houses are yet to be completed. Nearly 100 families reside here presently in the midst of daily problems. The major issue is that no house owner has got an Occupancy Certificate (OC).

Speaking on behalf of the aggrieved residents, Debasish Mohapatra, member of the Managing Committee of Krishna Shelton Welfare Association (KSWA), told TNIE, “Buyers have paid sums ranging between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1.5 crore for houses here. No one has got an OC yet. We have all paid the pro-rata BESCOM and BWSSB charges but have not got permanent water and electricity connections. Temporary power connection gets disrupted frequently. We also depend on tankers to meet our water needs.”

Mohapatra recalled the nightmare of going without a power supply for 28 days at one time as the builder had not paid the temporary power bills.

“We pooled in by paying Rs 14,000 per house to the builder for the bills and the temporary power connection was restored,” he said.

“Among other issues is the presence of a common wall between the Sewage Treatment Plant and Waste Treatment Plant, leakages through walls and the non-construction of a Child Play Area, cricket pitch and space for senior citizens promised to us,” Mohapatra added. We demand that a Forensic Audit (detailed analysis of money collected and spent) be conducted for the project.

One of the owners, requesting anonymity said the builder claimed he did not have money to complete the project and expected the residents to pay more. “In reality, he has diverted into another project in Electronic City which he is presently building,” he charged.

The RERA registration for the project has expired and the builder is yet to renew it. This is mandatory for all ongoing building projects in the State.

Repeated attempts to reach builder R Anil Kumar, who also resides in the apartment, were futile with his number switched off.

Asked about its proposed action, K-RERA Chairman H C Kishore Chandra, told TNIE, “Let our team submit their report first. We will take a decision based on that.”